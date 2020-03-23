DC appeals for calm, advises against panic buying

ITANAGAR, Mar 22: Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom has appealed to the people to maintain calm and not get into panic buying following the government’s lockdown notification.

Dulom said supply and transportation of all essential commodities have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

“Transportation of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, rice, medicines, and all other essential and grocery items, including vegetables, will continue as usual,” Dulom said.

Informing that mass gathering of more than 10 persons has been prohibited, the DC appealed to the people to stay at home as much as possible, and sought the community’s active participation in the fight against Covid-19. (DIPRO)