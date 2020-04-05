Fin’l benefit for staffs on Covid-19 duty sought

ITANAGAR, Apr 4: The state branch of the Trained Nurse Association of India (TNAI) has requested the state government to announce a financial benefit of Rs 1 crore for the families of nurses and other healthcare workers who die on duty while taking care of Covid-19 patients.

In a representation to the chief minister, the association on Saturday said nurses and other healthcare workers are valuable resources in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the state government should ensure that they get financial benefits, “as has been already done by the Delhi government,” in case any of them loses their life while caring for Covid-19 patients.