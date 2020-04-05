Red alert sounded in Kimin circle

KIMIN, Apr 4: The ADC office here in Papum Pare district has sounded a red alert after several people who attended a religious congregation at Nizammuddin in Delhi tested positive for Covid-19.

In the red alert notice he issued on Saturday, the ADC ordered complete lockdown around Kimin area and restriction of movement of any vehicle other than those on essential services duty, until further orders.

The order stated that only one person will be allowed to go out of the house to purchase rations, and that, too, on foot.

“Kimin shares boundary with Dejoo in Assam, from where a large number of people attended the Nizammuddin congregation, and therefore there is high risk of transmission of virus,” the order read.

It appealed to the “Covid-19 warriors and war leaders” to be vigilant, and strongly advised the people to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.