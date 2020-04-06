Blood donation drives underway to meet shortage

ITANAGAR, Apr 5: The Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor Organization (AVBDO) and I Love Arunachal group have been carrying out voluntary blood donation drives from 3 April to meet the shortage of blood as patients from TRIHMS in Naharlagun, which has been designated as ‘Covid-19 hospital’, are being shifted to RK Mission Hospital here.

While the number of donors is still low due to the restriction on movement and the added fear of visiting hospitals due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizations

have appealed to the citizens to voluntarily donate blood at this critical time as there are several patients who require blood.

AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke informed that interested donors will be provided with conveyance.

Another blood donation camp will be held on Monday at 10.30 am, he said.