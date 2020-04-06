Vehicles taking commodities to K/Kumey can pass through K/Daadi

PALIN, Apr 5: The Kra Daadi district administration has clarified that vehicles carrying essential commodities to Kurung Kumey district will be allowed to pass through Kra Daadi.

Earlier, social media was abuzz with claims that vehicles belonging to Kurung Kumey were being stopped in Kra Daadi and not being allowed to proceed ahead.

In a notice, the administration informed that, as per the

government’s order, essential commodities shall pass through the check gate at Yapap Bogu after thorough checking and sanitization.

“It was decided that vehicles carrying essential commodities should have a tour diary of minimum 24 hours from the date of lifting from the depot/godown(s) concerned, and after thoroughly checking, sanitizing and screening for 24 hours the vehicles will be allowed to enter into the district,” the notice read.

The entry of private vehicles has been strictly prohibited in the district, except for persons in medical emergencies, under the supervision of the district medical officer.

The petrol pump here has been directed to not issue pol items, except to the teams engaged in Covid-19 duty, the police, ambulance, and the magistrates.