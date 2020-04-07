DA to enforce 144 CrPC in capital

ITANAGAR, Apr 6: The capital complex district administration will enforce Section 144 CrPC from 7 to 14 April as “the protocol of total lockdown has been considerably violated on the ground.”

In an order issued on 6 April, Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom said the order will be effective from 3:30 pm to 8:30 am, in addition to the already existing regulatory orders.

The opening of ration, grocery and vegetable shops in various sectors will continue as usual, from 9 am to 3 pm. However, the order calls for strict compliance with the social distancing guidelines during shopping, with instructions to the public to “remain confined to their sectors” for their shopping requirements.

The wholesalers in the main market areas have been directed to sell to the retailers and not directly to the consumers. The retailers will sell to the consumers in their respective sector markets. Vegetable vendors will continue to sell in the sectors only. They will not be allowed to sell in the main market areas.

During the restriction period, no unauthorized vehicles, including two-wheelers, will be allowed to move on the roads. Only those in essential services and those who are otherwise permitted are exempted.

Assembly of more than three persons is restricted, except for medical purposes, such as lifting of patients, etc. The residents have been instructed to remain indoors during the period.

“People sitting outside their building premises and walking leisurely in the streets are strictly prohibited,” the order read.