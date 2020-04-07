Board constituted for Covid-19 RTK

ITANAGAR, Apr 6: A board has been constituted to examine the feasibility of adopting the rapid test kit (RTK) approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research for use in management of Covid-19 in Arunachal.

The feasibility of adopting the cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test for diagnosing the disease will also be examined simultaneously by the board.

The kit is manufactured by Sensing Self Pvt Ltd, Singapore. It is distributed by Global Hospitality Pvt Ltd, and registered with the FDA.

Meanwhile, a total of 13 swab samples were collected in the state on Monday, taking the total to 162. The results of 15 are awaited.

So far only one patient has tested positive in the state.

Patient still asymptomatic

The Covid-19 positive patient, who is in isolation at the zonal general hospital, Tezu, is doing well, according to a bulletin issued by the medical superintendent (MS).

“He is still asymptomatic and without any physical discomfort,” a message from the MS read, adding that the doctors and the nursing staff are constantly monitoring his health status.