ABK women distribute 900 facemasks

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Apr 13: Members of the Lower Dibang Valley district unit of the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Women’s Wing (ABKWW) distributed 900 handmade masks to poor and needy people, handicapped and elderly people, as well as to other villagers on Monday.

They also conducted awareness programmes on wearing masks as protection against Covid-19 in various villages.

Led by its president Oseng Apum Yirang and secretary Danggap Perme, the ABKWW unit

educated the villagers on how to make masks at home using available clothing materials.

They also donated masks to the district administration, the health department, the police, and the frontline workers stationed at all the check gates.

Earlier, SHG Ayame from Mayu village had also donated handmade masks to the administration, the health department and the police.

Many people have been making donations in cash and kind ever since the onset of the pandemic.