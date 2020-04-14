Traders urged not to take undue advantage

ITANAGAR, Apr 13: Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has appealed to the residents of the capital region, especially the trading community, to cooperate with the administration and not take undue advantage of the lockdown.

The DC made the appeal after a wholesale dealer was booked for violating provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Legal Metrology (PC) Rules, 2011, by overpricing cold drinks supplied to various retailers. The dealer was booked by a joint team of officers from the administration, the legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department, and the police.

The team, comprising Doimukh SDO Sabaddam Tayang, LMCA Assistant Controller Taba Tabin, and LMCA Inspectors Debia Tana and Taw Tassar, carried out inspection at various wholesale and retail outlets in Nyokum Lapang, P Sector, Gandhi Market, Chandra Nagar and Gohpur Tinali to check price escalation of essential and packaged commodities.

The team later apprised the DC of the status of the price upsurge in the capital region.

The DC advised the officers to continue performing their duty with full enthusiasm and vigour. (DIPRO)