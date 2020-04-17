Stranded people to get financial aid from CMRF

ITANAGAR, Apr 16: The state government will disburse Rs 3,500 from the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF) to those people of Arunachal who are stranded outside the state, for sustenance during the lockdown period.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister Pema Khandu via videoconference on Thursday.

The financial assistance will be disbursed by the deputy commissioners concerned, in consultation with the local MLAs and other stakeholders, through direct transfer to the receivers’ bank accounts or through UPI, “after due diligence and verification by the district administration concerned.”

The Google doc sheet which has been circulated by the state government to gather information about those stranded in other states will be shared with the respective DCs for disbursement of the financial aid.

The cabinet also decided to extend the date and time for registration of the persons stranded outside the state to midnight of 19 April.

Those who are unable to register on the Google doc sheet by the end of the extended timeline may contact their respective DCs or MLAs for assistance, it said. (CM’s PR Cell)