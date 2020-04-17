ACF contributes Rs 27 lakhs to fight Covid-19

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Apr 16: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has contributed Rs 27,12,000 towards the fight against Covid-19 in the state. This includes Rs 14,90,000 it had earlier donated to the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF).

The ACF and its affiliated bodies contributed the overall amount to the CMRF and several district administrations in cash and kind.

The East Siang Christian Forum donated Rs 2 lakhs to the East Siang deputy commissioner. It also donated 1000 facemasks.

The Upper Siang Christian Forum contributed Rs 1,19,000 to the Upper Siang administration, while the Nocte Baptist Asathem gave Rs 1,50,000 to the Tirap DC.

The Tangsa Baptist Churches donated Rs 1,55,000 to the Changlang district administration, while the Mishmi Baptist Churches contributed Rs 50,000 to the CMRF.

The Galo Baptist Union, the Tagin Baptist Church, the Dibang Valley Baptist Churches Association, the Christian Revival Church, the Adi Baptist Union, the Adi Baptist Council, and the dioceses of Miao and Itanagar also donated in cash and kind to fight against Covid-19.

22,800 triple-layered surgical masks donated

On Thursday, the ACF donated 22,800 triple-layered surgical masks to the chief secretary, to be used by the health workers, police personnel and other staffers working at various health facilities and entry points.

ACF president Toko Teki handed over the masks to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

The forum appealed to the people to stay home, maintain physical distancing, and follow hand and respiratory hygiene.

“Sunday worship has been cancelled and churches remain closed. Good Friday and Easter Sunday are very important for the Christian community, but strictly adhering to the government’s directives, this year there was no gathering at the churches and the people prayed at their respective homes,” Teki said.