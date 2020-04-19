AAI distributes rations at Hollongi

HOLLONGI, Apr 18: The Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) Northeast region headquarters distributed 7.2 mts of rice to the heads of the Chakma, Karbi, Nyishi and other communities here on Saturday, for further distribution to daily wagers, workers, and similar groups of people.

The supply would cover around 600 families, with 12 kgs per family. The rations were distributed in the presence of Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara and

Balijan ADC Tasso Gambo, as part of the AAI’s corporate social responsibility programme. (DIPRO)