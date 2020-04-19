APDA distributes over 10,000 masks

AALO, Apr 18: The West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) has distributed 10,400 masks to the public within a week of the launch of the ‘Mask4Arunachal’ campaign.

A team of doctors, comprising APDA secretary Dr Olen Tatak, DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki, and others, along with West Siang Bar Association president Minrik Noshi and volunteers stood at Nehru Chowk Tinali and distributed masks to people without masks.

DDMO Dorjee Nima and LO Sapbi Yomcha informed that 14 persons – six males and eight females – who entered the district from outside have been admitted to a quarantine facility. The district has around 200 seats in its six quarantine facilities for both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons.

Altogether 1030 migrant labourers have been provided with rations from the national disaster response fund, and volunteers are reaching out to the targeted groups.

Meanwhile, even as donations are coming in from various quarters, several landlords in Aalo have waived off rent on humanitarian grounds. (DIPRO)