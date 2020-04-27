NGOs distribute food to inter-dist travellers

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Apr 26: Many NGOs of Upper Subansiri district distributed cooked meals and other eatables to the inter-district travellers passing through Daporijo on Saturday and Sunday.

According to sources, around 1,200 persons, including infants and patients, obtained e-passes to reach their respective districts during these two days.

While conscientious citizens and NGOs distributed food to the travellers on Saturday, NGO Helping Friends distributed snacks and other refreshment to the commuters on Sunday.

The items provided to the travellers included mineral water bottles, biscuits, buns, cakes, etc.

The travellers also underwent screening.