NEIFM in Psg designated as Covid-19 hospital

ITANAGAR, Apr 30: The state government has notified the North East Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) in East Siang HQ Pasighat as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital with immediate effect.

The notification in this regard was issued on Thursday, in pursuance of a communication from the NEIFM (No NEIFM/I84/Misc/2015/Part-III/341, dated 1 April, 2020) regarding handing over of the NEIFM’s infrastructure for setting up the Covid-19 hospital, said an official release.