Scuffle breaks out between Army, civilians

Staff Reporter

JAMERI, May 23: A minor scuffle reportedly broke out between the Indian Army and nearby residents at West Kameng district’s Jameri on Saturday morning.

Sources informed that the scuffle broke out between civilians and the Army when a staff from the Jameri circle office (CO) went to oversee the progress of road clearance at the blockade.

The staff found that the GREF personnel deployed at the blockade point with machineries had stopped clearing the debris because of faulty machine.

An argument reportedly broke out during an enquiry about the machine, which led to a scuffle between the CO staff and GREF personnel.

The CO staff had reportedly gone to oversee the work progress because many vehicles, including an ambulance with a patient from Tawang, referred to the TRIHMS, were stranded at Tenga.

Allegedly, the GREF personnel informed the Army personnel stationed nearby, who rushed to the spot and started beating the civilians.

Later, the district administration intervened and brought the situation under control.

This daily could not get a statement from the administration and the Indian Army over the incident.