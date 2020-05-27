Masks, gloves and sanitizers distributed

LONGDING, May 26: Protective gears, like three-layered face masks, hand sanitizers, hand gloves etc. were distributed among 150 migrants workers and locals from various villages under Longding blocks by the 36th battalion CRPF here on Tuesday, as part of its civic action program to assist the district administration in its fight against Covid-19.

During the programme, which was attended by 36th Bn CRPF Second-in-Command Kamlesh Kumar, Longding SP BR Reddy and DMO Dr K Ngemu advised the gathering to wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizers and face masks, and to maintain physical distancing.

The SP appreciated the 36th Bn of the CRPF and informed that every contractor of Longding district has been instructed to take care of the migrants workers. He also advised the gathering to inform the police and administration in case any problem that arises during the lockdown.

He further urged the people not to hide any symptomatic disease, which may lead to further complicacy. (DIPRO)