Covid-19 has given us an opportunity to introspect on health preparedness, infrastructure: Libang

NAHARLAGUN, May 28: “Covid-19 has given us an opportunity to introspect on health preparedness and work on health infrastructure in the state,” Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang said during a meeting held here in the Directorate of Health Services on Thursday.

While he noted that the challenges attached to the Covid-19 are new, the minister also appreciated the work of the health officials and front line workers working around the clock to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr L Jampa presented an update on the Covid-19 tests so far, and on the initiatives taken by government for increasing testing facilities.

Director of Health Services Dr M Lego informed that the health department is doing its best to contain Covid-19 in the state, while Arunachal Pradesh State Health Task Force (SHTF), core committee chairman Dr Emi Rumi highlighted measures undertaken for strengthening of infrastructure.

An IEC intervention, which is one of the many multi-pronged outreach activities undertaken by the SHTF with Dr Runi Tasung, DDHS (MCH), leading the IEC Cell, was released by Libang Minister on the occasion.

The video, prepared under the guidance of the SHTF and produced by the NHM, features upcoming artists ‘Young Tribal Ft D’Smoka’ in the rap genre of music to reach out to the young on following Covid-19 safety protocol.