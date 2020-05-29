Education minister reviews progress of state quarantine centre

LEKHI, May 28: Education Minister Taba Tedir visited the state quarantine centre (SQC) here and took stock of the preparedness of the centre on Thursday.

In a meeting with the heads of departments, he discussed modalities for early completion of the entire complex.

He stressed that with the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country, “we need to be pro-active and try to contain the disease at the initial level to stop the spread of the disease.”

He urged the works department, including the UD, PHE and power, to ensure availability of all basic facilities like water, electricity at the SQC.

He also urged the UD department to complete the pending repair and maintenance work as early as possible to make the whole complex functional.

The minister lauded the frontline workers who have been tirelessly carrying out their duties since day one.

The minister also interacted with the officers monitoring the different counters set up for registration, sample testing, etc.

IMC Executive Engineer Tadar Tarang also briefed about the sanitisation works being carried out.

Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom informed that the administration, police, health and the works departments are working 24×7 to ensure availability of all required services at the SQC.

The DC also informed that all arrangements have been made while adhering strictly to the SOPs of the ministry of health & family welfare and also keeping in mind the safety and security of the people.

He further informed that the SQC has a capacity of 403 rooms. It has currently become functional with the entry of 18 returnees from outside the state, who have arrived to complete their quarantine period.

Among others, Papum Pare SP Jimmy Chiram was present. (DIPRO)