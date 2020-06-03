DCM urges people not to panic over Covid-19

NAMSAI, Jun 2: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein sought to allay fear among the public following the detection of several Covid-19 positive cases in the state, saying that all the cases detected so far are asymptomatic.

Mein said the returnees who tested positive for Covid-19 showed no symptoms and are being monitored properly.

“All the people who tested positive for the virus are at quarantine centres,” he said, and appealed to the people to stop panicking.

The DCM on Tuesday discussed various issues related to Covid-19, its current status in Namsai, and the road ahead with the district administration.

Urging the public to be cautious, he appealed to everyone to strictly follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The state government has taken various measures to deal with the situation and there is no need to panic,” he said.

Mein lauded the district administrations, the frontline workers and the people of the state for their relentless efforts to tackle the situation.

He informed that, apart from the two dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, the government has set up intensive care units in six zonal hospitals, in Tawang, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat, Tezu and Tirap.

The government has established 679 isolation facilities and 3303 quarantine facilities across the state, the DCM informed.

He also sought suggestions from the district administration and agriculture and horticulture experts, “so that the state government can come up with long- and short-term plans for bringing transformation in agriculture and allied sectors through use of innovation and advanced technology.”

Mein also underscored the importance of promoting skill development among youths.

“A collective effort has to be made to engage the returnees in various activities, so that they fill up the vacuum created due to the exodus of skilled workers to their respective states,” he said. (DCM’s PR Cell)