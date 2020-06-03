Awareness needed to stop further spread of Covid-19: TRIHMS Dir

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 2: Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIMHS) Director Dr Moji Jini said that people need to be aware of the Covid-19 situation and instead of panicking should practice proper hygiene and social distancing in order to stop the virus from spreading further into the community.

He was speaking during a sensitization programme on Covid-19 organized for media persons at the conference hall of health services directorate here on Tuesday.

“Our borders are porous; hence Covid-19 is going to come anyway. But panicking about the situation would only make people behave irrationally. There is nothing to panic (over). However, we must understand that the only way we can protect ourselves from the virus is by practicing proper hygiene and social distancing,” Dr Jini said.

He urged media persons to ensure that the information that they are providing to the people is accurate and verified. He also asked them to “always try to corroborate the veracity of the matter before making anything public.”

Health Services Deputy Director (MCH), Dr Runi Tasung said “media is the right tool to prevent all the misinformation that is going on regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.”

“You can be our ambassadors and give out the right information, so that collateral damages can be tackled,” she said.

Later, various topics pertaining to Covid-19 were taken up for discussion.

Dr Tumge Loyi spoke on entry/quarantine SOPs, while Dr Dipu Lowang spoke on three-tier Covid facilities. Lasumi Shylla presented a brief on rational use of personal protective equipment, and Dr Dukhum Taipodia spoke on zonal categorization and containment areas.

FW/NHM IEC Deputy Director O Thampang and APSACS IEC Deputy Director Tashor Pali made PowerPoint presentations on the various activities taken up in the state against Covid-19.

DHS Director Dr M Lego and DHS Joint Director Dr Emi Rumi also spoke.