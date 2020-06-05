DC says no Covid-19+ve case in E/Siang after Aarogya Setu app mix-up

PASIGHAT, Jun 4: East Siang DC Kinny Singh on Thursday clarified that there are currently “no Covid-19 positive cases in the district.”

The clarification came after it was reported that the Aarogya Setu app was displaying a Covid-19 positive case in East Siang on the device of a user.

“Through contact tracing by the East Siang DA, it was found that a Corona positive patient from Mumbai had shared their OTP with a friend in East Siang district to help them log into the person’s Aarogya Setu account. As the account was logged into from East Siang, the geo-location of the Covid-19 positive patient in Mumbai was automatically recorded in East Siang,” the DC informed.

To avoid such issues in the future, the DC has urged the people not to share their Aarogya Setu login OTP with others.

She urged the people not to panic, and to combat misinformation and fake news by getting information verified by authorized sources. (DIPRO)