DC inspects JNV site, distributes rice among workers

HAWAI, Jun 5: Anjaw DC Dagbom Riba inspected the under-construction building of the JNV near Officers Colony here on Thursday.

The DC, who was accompanied by CO Rupir Siboh, imparted awareness to the labourers regarding social distancing and mandatory wearing of facemasks at the worksite.

He distributed free rice under the Atma Nirbhar Yojana (ANY) to 18 stranded migrant labourers in Hawai, as per the list submitted by the work in-charge.

In order to ensure proper implementation of the ANY and transparent distribution of free rice to the migrant labourers, the DC has constituted a board led by DLEO Jablong Krong. He asked the board to ensure judicious distribution of free rice to bonafide migrant workers. (DIPRO)