AAPWU celebrates foundation day

ITANAGAR, Jun 5: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) celebrated its 24th foundation day at the union’s office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, AAPWU president Taku Tagu appealed to the union’s district units’ presidents and general secretaries to “create awareness about Covid-19 among the workers in every district, following the government guidelines and advisories.”

The union also recalled the contributions of its former working president, late Hage Tara, vice president late Kipa Tanam, and late Jery Dolo.