Gov, CM discuss range of issues

ITANAGAR, Jun 5: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, and the two held discussions on a range of issues.

Besides measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, self-reliance, developmental projects, and law and order were some of the issues that were discussed.

The governor commended the CM and his team for the anti-Covid-19 measures that the state government has taken. He, however, expressed concern over the sudden spike in the number of positive cases in the last few days.

Mishra and Khandu also discussed measures to be taken to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure and protocol against the coronavirus spread.

Emphasizing on strengthening the economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography, and demand, the governor said, “The state has the advantage of limited population and can go extra step in fully utilizing the supply-demand chain.”

The two shared ideas on ways and means to push the developmental projects, especially the cluster farming plans and the road projects in the state.

Earlier, Khandu briefed the governor regarding the initiatives taken by the state government to meet the challenges posed by Covid-19, its impact on the state’s economy and works, and the way ahead to bring the developmental process back on track. (Raj Bhavan)