Farm clusters initiative discussed

YUPIA, Jun 9: The district empowered committee of Papum Pare met here on Tuesday to discuss the state government’s initiative for developing agri/horti farm clusters in every legislative assembly constituency.

Chairing the meeting, DC Pige Ligu emphasized the need to “practice and undertake nutritional kitchen gardens in the district.”

He directed the BDOs, the district agriculture officer (DAO) and the district horticulture officer (DHO) to consult the MLAs of their respective assembly constituencies “for selection of 2000 households for nutritional kitchen gardens and 5 hectare to 100 hectare for cluster area in the district.”

“Our state has suffered badly for want of vegetables due to the recent lockdown and ban on import of vegetables from the neighbouring state. There is need for concentrated efforts of all concerned for successful implementation of the programmes in the district,” he said.

The DRDA PD was asked to “initiate the matter immediately after receipt of report from three assembly constituencies of the district.”

The officials who participated in the meeting were also directed to follow the operational guidelines and timelines for setting up nutritional kitchen gardens.

Two thousand beneficiaries will be selected in the blocks. Technical inputs will be provided by the Karsingsa KVK, and the agriculture department will provide area-wise details of soil health for selection of crops. (DIPRO)