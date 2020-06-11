Old and new BJP: resurgence of Nabam Rebia

The BJP nominee Nabam Rebia is all set to be elected as the next member of parliament of Rajya Sabha from the state.

On the last day of filing of nomination on Tuesday, there were no other candidates.

If elected this is going to be his third innings as MP of the Rajya Sabha (RS). Rebia who failed to get a BJP ticket for the last assembly election despite being sitting minister did not contest the 2019 legislative election.

Just when everyone thought his political career was over, the veteran politician has managed to get a nomination to RS.

However, it was not an easy task for him to get a nomination this time as BJP veterans like Tai Tagak and Tamiyo Taga made strong claims.

It is believed that party cadres and even people at organization level had backed Tagak. He is a senior BJP leader and has strong connections with RSS too. What seemed to have worked in favour of Rebia appears to be the strong backing by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Though not publicly, some of the party cadres have expressed disenchantment in social media over the failure to nominate Tagak, who is an old guard in the BJP.

The saffron party has always given a lot of importance to the old loyalists. It will be interesting to see how BJP accommodate the likes of Tagak and Taga in the party.