Anti-malaria month observed

SAGALEE, Jun 10: The anti-malaria month was observed with awareness programmes on the malaria disease and its preventive measures in various health centres under Sagalee block in Papum Pare district.

As a part of the month-long programme, a team of the State Vector Borne Diseases Control Society, in collaboration with the Papum Pare District Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme visited Sagalee community health centre, health sub-centres at Balapu, Gai, Nyimte and the Leporiang primary health centre, and educated the people of the block about anti-malaria activities.

National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme SPO cum state malaria nodal officer Dr KT Mullung spoke about the national framework for malaria elimination and its strategies to achieve the target to eliminate malaria by year 2030.

Dr Mullung has urged one and all to take proper note of the information, education and communication activities being carried out by ASHAs and health workers.

He also sought cooperation from all during the surveillance activities and source reduction by health workers with the advent of monsoon.

Sagalee CHC MO in-charge Dr Tokar Nyodu also appealed to all to work in tandem with national programmes and guidelines to eliminate malaria.

The programme was also attended by district consultants, state consultants, health workers and ASHAs. (DIPRO)