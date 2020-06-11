Villages go back to traditional rituals, self isolation

AALO, Jun 10: Keeping in view the growing cases of Covid-19 positive cases in the state, many villages in West Siang district have opted for traditional rituals and self-isolation again.

The largest village in the district, Darka and almost all other villages are under lockdown and are not allowing entry of people from outside into their villages and colonies. They also have their own lockdown rules and violations may attract penalty up to Rs 10, 000.

The village committee is also keeping a close vigil on home quarantined people who have come here from various zones of the country.

The crowd at sensitive public places has gone down drastically after such lockdowns and introduction of even/ odd regulations in the district.

West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi has appealed to all to contribute their best to make the fight against the disease as a cohesive team and obey the lockdown rules circulated from time to time for the general interest of all. (DIPRO)