DA binds down four chicken sellers

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, Jun 10: The East Kameng district administration on Wednesday bound down four chicken sellers for allegedly selling chicken at higher rates than the market price.

The chicken sellers had allegedly violated the rate fixed by the district administration.

Following reports of hoarding by various chicken vendors, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dahey Sangno has summoned the chicken sellers and bound them down for a period of six months to one year with Rs 5000 of bond amount.

If the sellers fail to comply with the order, the amount would be forfeited.

Sangno informed that “four persons are found guilty of unauthorized sale of local chicken in the daily market

above the market rate. Moreover, it was also found that they were not selling the chicken by weight but per unit, which is also against the aforesaid order.”

Pronouncing the order, the ADC said, “Earlier, various orders on selling rate of local chicken was fixed by this office and the latest selling rates of local chicken and other items was fixed and published in an order vide no. EK/SUP/MRKT-40/2001-2002, dated 1st June 2020”.