Covid-19: Miao admin initiates restrictive measures

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, Jun 11: In view of the spread of Covid-19 and detection of positive cases in Miao, Bordumsa and Diyun circles of Changlang district, the ADC office here has restricted movement of people from Miao to Vijoynagar and vice versa on the Miao-Vijoynagar road with immediate effect, except for medical exigencies and essential services.

The movement of passengers by air – on Skyone, G Vectra and Chinook choppers, and on ration sorties – has also been restricted till 30 June.

In the case of medical staff, police personnel, or any other persons on essential services going to Vijoynagar, they will be allowed to go there only after their swab tests have been carried out in Miao and they test negative.

The local administration has also asked the personnel of the 19 Assam Rifles moving from Jairampur to Vijoynagar to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the union health & family welfare ministry by observing quarantine and having their swab samples tested.

The sale of vegetables coming from M’pen, Deban, Bat Camp, Dharmapur and Namphai at the daily market here has also been banned for 15 days, beginning Thursday.

“Anyone found violating the executive orders will be dealt with sternly as per the Disaster Management Act,” the order read.