Boginadi SMC asks govt to extend classrooms, post teachers

Elephants damage school room

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 12: The school management committee (SMC) of the government primary school in Boginadi, in Kakoi circle of Papum Pare district, has requested the state government to extend the school’s classrooms.

The school has two rooms for 35 students, while another room is being used as storage.

“The storage room was damaged by elephants on Thursday,” said SMC chairman Tagung Waru.

The school has a concrete base with bamboo used for the construction of the classrooms.

Students from Boginadi, Lali and Borhil – all Puroik villages – study at the primary school.

In 2014, wild elephants had damaged the school. Waru said that boundary walls needed to be constructed to safeguard the school.

The SMC has further urged the government to post more teachers as the school, which was established in 2007, has only one teacher for all the classes, with 35 students in different classes.