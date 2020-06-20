Awareness prog on Covid-19 held

OZAKHO, Jun 19: Local NGO Ozakho Youth Vision conducted an awareness programme on the Covid-19 pandemic in Ozakho village in Longding district on Thursday.

During the programme, masks and sanitizers were also distributed among the villagers.

Gaon Bura Wangloi Wangsu, who was the resource person, highlighted the importance of personal hygiene, social distancing and use of sanitizers.

He said that the outbreak of the pandemic “has forced all introspect and focus on self-reliance.”

The GB commended the frontline workers from various departments for their dedicated services during the pandemic, and appealed to all to extend all possible cooperation to them.