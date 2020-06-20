Union reiterates demand

ITANAGAR, Jun 19: The All Arunachal Tourism Student’s Union has reiterated its demand for introduction of vocational courses under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) at middle, secondary and higher secondary levels of government schools and government-registered/CBSE-affiliated private schools in the state from the 2020-21 session.

In a representation to the education minister, the union on Friday appealed to him to expedite implementation of all 15 vocational courses under the NSQF at the secondary and senior secondary levels of the state.

“CBSE has started offering 15 vocational courses in different sectors at secondary level and 40 courses at senior secondary level to upgrade skills and proficiency of young generation and to provide them awareness to explore about various career options.

“However, in our state only few vocational courses are introduced at secondary and senior secondary schools. The delay in introduction of vocational courses offer means loss of job opportunity for the state’s students,” it stated, and sought early action in this regard.