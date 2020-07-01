AAPSU for brief lockdown in ICR

ITANAGAR, Jun 30: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has demanded that the Itanagar capital region (ICR) deputy commissioner immediately impose three to seven days’ lockdown in the ICR to stop possible transmission of Covid-19 at the community level.

An AAPSU team led by its president Hawa Bagang and general secretary Tobom Dai placed the demand before the DC on Tuesday after two frontline workers tested positive for Covid-19 at the quarantine centre in Lekhi.

The AAPSU said the lockdown would facilitate contact-tracing of first and second contacts, as well as break the possible chain of community transmission in the capital region.

The union urged the state government and the ICR administration to take a decision on its demand “immediately or by Wednesday, if the test results of all the primary and secondary contacts come out positive.

“Otherwise, we will be compelled to declare capital lockdown for safety and security of the people of the state,” the union said.

It also expressed serious concern over people not following the Covid-19 preventive measures amid rising cases. “Many people can be seen defying social distancing norms and venturing out without wearing facemasks,” it said.

The AAPSU also demanded that the DA provide board and lodging to the health and other frontline workers stationed at quarantine centres.

“Many officials and workers are doing duty at quarantine centres commuting from homes, which is directly or indirectly putting their families at risk,” the union said. “All such officials and frontline workers should be properly tested before they are relieved from duty.”

The union also urged the health department and the district administrations across the state to look into the matter seriously.