Drowned man’s body recovered

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 30: The body of a man who reportedly drowned on Monday was recovered from the Barapani river near Court Street here on Tuesday.

Naharlagun SDPO R Kamsi informed that the deceased has been identified as Tadar Purpa, a resident of Pachin Colony.

Kamsi said a case has been registered and investigation revealed that “the case is of drowning due to heavy rain and increase in volume of the river.”

The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after postmortem, the SDPO added.