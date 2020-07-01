‘Select genuine farmers under NKG scheme’

ITANAGAR, Jun 30: The Arunachal Farmers’ Union (AFU) has appealed to the state government to select only genuine farmers as beneficiaries under the nutritional kitchen garden (NKG) scheme.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday, AFU president Nabam Akam said the officials who are currently finalizing the lists of beneficiaries of the scheme “should only consider genuine farmers with an adequate plot of land.”

Stating that the initiative should not be carried away by political favouritism, Akam said the authorities concerned should “verify the beneficiaries and also make field visits for verification.”

The union called for establishment of cold storage in every district, and for facilitating marketing of locally-produced agriculture and horticulture goods. It also sought setting up of market sheds in appropriate locations to sell local produces, and carrying out awareness campaigns on modern methods of farming.

“If the farmers are given training and facilities to adopt modern farming, it will not only enhance the benefit of the farmers but also contribute to the state exchequer,” Akam said.

He said the state government should come up with new agricultural and horticultural policies for uplifting the marginal farmers, and that implementation of such policies should be backed by proper field verification.

The AFU also sought support from the state government for the oil palm growers, informing that due to lack of technical know-how and water sources, many oil palm growers are facing problems.

The union requested the state government to ensure that there is adequate and qualified manpower for soil testing, along with properly-equipped labs.

It meanwhile appealed to the authorities concerned to “not send handicapped officials for field visits,” stating that “it limits the scope of field visits.”