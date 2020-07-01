Awareness prog for law students held

ITANAGAR, Jun 30: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with Lekhi-based Arunachal Law Academy (ALA) held a two-day online ‘awareness-cum-training programme’ for law students.

The programme, which concluded on Tuesday, was aimed at apprising the law students of the roles and responsibilities of paralegal volunteers (PLV) and providing an insight into the women and child protection laws. Altogether 110 students of the ALA attended the programme.

On 29 June, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai explained the importance and role of the PLVs. Applauding their “enthusiasm and determination to learn through new innovative forums,” she encouraged the students to play an important role in “creating a safety net for the communities in Arunachal.”

Additional Sessions Judge of the Dwarka court in New Delhi, Geetanjali Goel spoke on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, and enlightened the participants on the role of the PLVs in identifying domestic violence cases.

She also highlighted the rise in domestic violence cases in India and offered suggestions on handling such cases in a sensitive manner.

This was followed by a session on the Legal Service Authority Act, leading up to the role and duties of PLVs.

ALA Principal, Dr G George also spoke.

On 30 June, APSLSA legal aid counsel, advocate Nani Modi conducted a session on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and reiterated the role of the PLVs in the justice system.

APSLSA legal consultant, advocate Marie Riba conducted a session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and offered suggestions on “how PLVs can play an important role in protecting a victim of the offence and provide justice to doorstep of the grassroots level.”

APSLSA OSD Dani Belo also addressed the valedictory programme.