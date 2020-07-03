Contingency employees of NNP go on indefinite strike, seek CM’s intervention

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, Jul 2: More than a hundred strike force and contingency employees working in the Namdapha National Park (NNP) here in Changlang district launched an indefinite strike on Thursday.

All the non-regular employees of the national park were forced to launch the strike against the park authority as they have not been paid their wages for the last 15 months.

The park management had been served a written ultimatum by the employees, the deadline of which expired on 30 June.

After hearing the grievances of the employees, NNP Field Director (FD) Tapek Riba said he was not in a position to give them assurances with regard to clearance of their wages.

“I have written to the National Tiger Conservation Authority several times, but what can I do if they don’t allocate the funds for your payment?” the FD told them, and requested them to call off the strike.

Speaking to this correspondent, the employees said that they have been working hard to protect the national treasure but they are not given wages on time.

“How can the FD expect us to work on an empty stomach?” they said, adding that the shopkeepers have stopped giving them essential commodities on credit.

“Under the circumstances, the state government must come forward and clear our wages of 15 months. We are suffering and our Chief Minister Pema Khandu must come forth to our rescue before we die of hunger,” said one Asham Mossang.