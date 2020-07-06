AVBDO organizes voluntary blood donation camp

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: The Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organization (AVBDO) organized an in-house voluntary blood donation camp at the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here on Sunday, during which 20 units of blood were collected.

Twenty-four voluntary blood donors turned up for the camp.

The AVBDO has so far contributed to the collection of 1,126 blood units, including blood components (pack cells, whole blood and platelets) since 24 March this year.

The organization plans to organize two more voluntary blood donation camps, on 8 and 11 July, at the RKMH.

“Covid-19 lockdown has put a tremendous pressure on the blood banks in the RKMH and the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, and today’s camp has come as a great relief to the needy patients,” said AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke.

He, however, said there is still huge shortage of blood in the blood banks. He said people should not hesitate to visit the hospital amid Covid-19 as the hospitals are safe and all precautionary measures are taken to avoid any kind of infection during the blood donation camps.

“Donor pass will be made available to all voluntary blood donors,” Jeke said, and advised voluntary blood donors to contact 82580 30741 for a donor pass, which will allow them to travel to and from the hospital freely.