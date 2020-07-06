SBAP starts online classes for APPSCCE aspirants

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP), in collaboration with Pune (Maharashtra)-based Jnana Prabodhini on Friday started extensive online classes through the Zoom app for aspirants of the forthcoming Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2020.

The classes are being taken on a weekly basis, and there will be around 20 sessions, with eight test series on the weekends.

Earlier, similar coaching classes for APPSCCE (Mains) had been conducted at the Dony Polo BEd College here and in Lekhi village in Naharlagun in 2018.

SBAP had also conducted mock interviews in March, and provided guidance to the aspirants. Some of its students have been selected in the just-concluded APPSCCE examination, it said.