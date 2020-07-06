Cycling club organizes ‘monsoon ride’

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: City-based cycling club, Itanagar Cycling Meet (ICM) on Sunday organized its 5th monthly ‘joy-cum-awareness ride’ themed ‘The monsoon ride’.

Starting from near the clock tower here, the riders pedalled up to Donyipolo waterfall and back, covering approximately 15 kms. Ten riders took part in it.

“The ICM conducts such rides every first Sunday of the month to promote cycling and achieve the goal of making Itanagar capital region (ICR) a cycling city,” informed ICM director Ijum Gadi.

He stated that many developed countries are looking to adopt cycling as the ultimate mode of transportation post Covid-19 as “cycling boosts immunity and also maintains the required one metre distance from others automatically.”

Gadi exhorted the residents of the ICR to adopt cycling for short-distance trips, join the cycling club, and support its movement to make Itanagar a healthy cycling city.