APCC labour cell seeks HM’s prompt action in fight against Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: Expressing concern over the poor healthcare facilities and lack of necessary infrastructure in Kurung Kumey district, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee’s (APCC) Labour Cell chairperson Yanbiu Takik urged Home Minister Bamang Felix to take prompt initiative to make the hospitals/health facilities well-equipped to effectively deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Takik criticized the home minister for confining himself to the capital and not visiting his home district during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Kurung Kumey is facing numerous Covid-19 challenges, like lack of awareness on the virus, ill-equipped public health centres, limited supply of safe drinking water, and lack of essential commodities,” she said.

Takik urged the HM to provide quality PPE for frontline Covid-19 workers and organize extensive awareness programmes for them on Covid-19, SOPs and guidelines.

She expressed apprehension that community spread of the virus might occur in the rural areas of various districts, including Kurung Kumey, due to regular movement of the people to the capital.

The chairperson also urged the home minister to provide free ration and other essential commodities to the poor and needy, saying that rural household income has been affected due to the lockdown and natural calamities.