ArSRLM felicitates best SHGs in LDV

ROING, Jul 7: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) felicitated 15 best self-help groups (SHG) in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district “for their excellent work in promoting livelihood activities in the district,” in a function at the anchal samiti hall here on Tuesday.

Each SHG was given Rs 1 lakh along with a citation. The function was also organized to provide loans sanctioned by the Roing branch of the APRB to the SHGs.

Congratulating the SHGs, DC Mitali Namchoom praised them for “creating opportunities for themselves of economic independence and empowerment and working beyond the confines and duty of their family and household.”

She also commended the ArSRLM for “giving a meaning and direction to the women of the area through livelihood activities” and the APRB for “being proactive in helping the rural folk by providing small loans to SHGs and farmers.”

ArSRLM BMM William Lahary highlighted the achievements of the ArSRLM in the Roing-Koronu CD block, and the aid and loans provided by the government to the SHGs. He expressed satisfaction over the waning dependence of the SHGs on the government.

APRB Branch Manager PB Chettry informed that the bank “has a mission to provide door-to-door banking to the poor and needy rural population, and will start 18 CSPs shortly in the district.”

He also informed that the bank has approved loans for 31 SHGs. (DIPRO)