Police constable with no travel history tests Covid-19+ve, capital SP office sealed

TRIHMS employee tests positive

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 7: A 27-year-old lady police constable in the establishment branch of the capital SP office in Ganga tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, sending alarm bells ringing and causing the SP office to be sealed.

The constable was reportedly suffering from fever for the last few days. She tested positive during a test.

DGP RP Upadhyaya informed this daily that the lady constable had no travel history.

“All the staffers working at the SP office will go for Covid-19 test on Wednesday, and after proper disinfection of the office building and campus, the office will be allowed to open,” he said.

As per information, around 80 staffers of the capital SP office will take the coronavirus test. The lady constable has been shifted to the Covid care centre.

A health worker at the TRIHMS and a businessman also tested positive for Covid-19 in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Tuesday. The health department has not released any update on their travel history, or on how they contracted the virus.

Two other Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the ICR. They are returnees from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Namsai also reported a Covid-19 positive case in a returnee from Tamil Nadu.

The health department’s bulletin says that “all are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid care centres.”

Thirteen persons – 10 in Changlang and one each in Leparada, Namsai and West Kameng – have been released after they tested negative twice, and advised strict 14-day home quarantine.

Meanwhile, training for the medical team to carry out sero-surveillance by ELISA for frontline workers was held on Tuesday. The activity will start from Wednesday onwards, the health department said.