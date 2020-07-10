3rd Covid-19+ve case in Tirap released

KHONSA, Jul 9: The third Covid-19 patient in Tirap district was released on Thursday after he tested negative twice.
The 57-year-old person, Ravi Singh, of the 132 RCC GREF camp, Tirathju, had been admitted in the Covid care centre here on 16 June.
With this, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district stands at two.
While issuing the discharge certificate to Singh, DMO Dr Koblem Mossang advised him two weeks of strict home quarantine. (DIPRO)

