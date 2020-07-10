Culvert in Richi washed away

ITANAGAR, Jul 9: The culvert near the NES secretariat in Richi, Jullang, has been completely washed away.

The road has been closed to movement of vehicles and pedestrians, and the PWD has requested the commuters to use the Jullang-Chimpu road.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, state BJP president BR Wahge along with local MLA Techi Kaso visited the Papu to Itanagar road via Jullang and took stock of the damages caused by the monsoon rainfall.

They directed PWD CD-B EE Tarh Gungkap to initiate the process for early and permanent restoration of the Itanagar to Jullang road.