Resolutions made to contain Covid-19

RAGA, Jul 9: In the wake of recent detection of Covid-19 positive cases in Lower and Upper Subansiri districts, a consultative meeting on containment and management of Covid-19 was held here in Kamle district on Thursday.

Following the meeting, which was attended by HoDs, members of community-based student organizations and associations, and senior citizens, the district administration adopted a four-point resolution for the welfare of the district.

While all hotels alongside the road from Pamlukh to Sigen-II are to be closed, the government circuit house and private hotels will be restricted from accommodating visitors from outside.

The public has been advised to not come into contact with GREF/ITBP/CRPF personnel as they are probable carriers. No accommodation will be provided to such personnel in the district.

Public gathering, gambling, mobile housie, sale of IMFL, drinking, partying, etc, anywhere in the district have been banned.