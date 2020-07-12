DHS Covid-19+ve person was assigned thermal scanning duty without PPE

All staffers to be tested

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 11: A day after a Covid-19 positive case was detected at the directorate of health services (DHS) here, it has been reported that the person is a nurse who had been assigned the task of thermal scanning all entrants to the office.

Sources said that the nurse is not a staffer of the DHS but had been engaged in thermal-scanning officials and visitors, apart from providing masks and sanitizers to entrants.

Visitors noted that the nurse had been following all hygiene and physical distancing measures properly while on duty. However, she was not seen with full personal protective equipment (PPE) on.

As per health officials, she was on roster duty every third day. She was last seen on duty on 6 July by those who visited the directorate office.

“The nurse had fever on 7 July and went for a test on the 8th, which came out positive,” a health official said.

The DHS office has been sanitized with disinfectant, and the health department will test all staffers on Monday. Till then, they have all been advised home quarantine.