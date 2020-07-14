Random Covid-19 tests to be carried out in ICR

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DMO Dr Mandip Perme said Covid-19 tests will be carried out randomly on shopkeepers, vegetable sellers and bank employees, in consultation with the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries.

“A total of 151 cases have so far been detected in the ICR, out of which majority of the cases were reported from quarantine facilities and around 50 cases from outside the quarantine facilities due to local transmission with an epidemiological linkage with a confirmed case,” Dr Perme said.

“Efforts are on to trace all the contacts of positive cases,” the DMO said, adding that five team each for Itanagar and Naharlagun have been constituted for contact tracing, testing and isolation of the people testing positive.

Persons with influenza-like symptoms will also be tested, he said.

More than 31,520 samples have so far been collected throughout the state for Covid-19 testing. The most affected districts remain the ICR, Changlang, West Kameng and Namsai. (DIPR)